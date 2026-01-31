Cox signs bill adding more justices to the Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has signed a controversial bill that adds two more justices to the Utah Supreme Court.

On Saturday, Gov. Cox signed Senate Bill 134, which adds two justices to the state's top court, as well as more judges to the Utah Court of Appeals and district courts. The governor's office did not have a statement on the signing, but Gov. Cox has been supportive of the legislation.

Republican legislative leaders have insisted they are responding to the judicial branch, which has asked for more judges to handle growing caseloads for years. Critics of SB134, however, have accused GOP leaders of trying to "stack the deck" in response to rulings the courts have made on independent redistricting, abortion rights, the environment and other hot-button issues.

Gov. Cox also signed the base budget bills on Saturday, which spend billions and are necessary to keep the basic functions of state government going.