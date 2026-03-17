How you can get involved in Utah's caucus night

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It's a big night in Utah politics.

Political parties across the state will organize for caucus night. The parties FOX 13 News has spoken with are expecting good turnout thanks to the new congressional districts implemented by the courts following the League of Women Voters and Mormon Women for Ethical Government's lawsuit over independent redistricting.

The caucuses are important for political parties because it's where precinct officials and delegates to the state conventions are chosen. Candidates court those people to earn the party nominations at the state convention.

With a new congressional map, the Democratic National Committee is looking to turn red-state Utah 'purple':

With new congressional map, Democratic Nat'l Committee is looking to turn red-state Utah 'purple'

With the new congressional districts, it will be a fight for Republicans and Democrats. This year, Democrats are particularly energized with a more competitive Salt Lake County-centric district.

To find out where to caucus as a Democrat, click here. To find out where to caucus as a Republican, click here. To find out how to caucus as a member of the Forward Party, click here. For information on the Constitution Party of Utah caucuses, click here. For information on the Independent American Party caucuses, click here.