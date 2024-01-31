Cox signs bills into law including controversial legislation on DEI, transgender bathroom access

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox signed several bills into law on Tuesday, including two that have garnered much attention and even opposition from some groups.

Two of the six bills Cox signed were "Sex-based Designations for Privacy, Anti-bullying, and Women’s Opportunities" (HB 257) and "Equal Opportunity Initiatives" (HB 261).

HB 257 requires transgender people to use a public restroom or locker room consistent with their sex designated at birth, unless they've fully transitioned. But as it pertains to public restrooms, it doesn't carry much enforcement power if someone continues to use a restroom consistent with their gender identity. However, there is a risk they could be charged with lewdness, voyeurism or trespassing.

"We want public facilities that are safe and accommodating for everyone and this bill increases privacy protections for all," Cox said in a statement Tuesday.

HB 261 prohibits "diversity statements" in job applications and trainings in government jobs that are "ideological" and place one race, gender or nationality above another. Its most controversial provision replaces DEI offices on Utah college and university campuses with all-encompassing "Student Success Centers" and prohibits the use of the term "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion."

“We’ve been concerned about some DEI programs and policies, particularly with hiring practices, and this bill offers a balanced solution," Cox's statement read in part. "I’m grateful to the Legislature for not following the lead of other states that simply eliminated DEI funding with no alternative path for students who may be struggling. Instead, this funding will be repurposed to help all Utah students succeed regardless of their background."

Cox also signed four Senate bills:

