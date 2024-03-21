Cox to veto some bills, complains of too many passed by the Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox said he will veto some bills passed by the Utah State Legislature this year.

During his monthly news conference on PBS Utah, the governor said there were several bills that he intended to veto. He declined to say which ones, but he has until midnight to sign or veto the bills (or let them go into law without his signature). While the most consequential bills of the 2024 legislative session have already been signed, the governor did complain about the sheer volume of bills introduced and passed by lawmakers.

This year, the legislature broke its previous records and passed 591 bills which the governor said is "a big number."

"I know everybody thinks their bill is the most important," he told reporters, suggesting they ought to dial it down.

"There are just several bills that maybe started out as something substantive but then they didn’t have the support so they removed the substantive part and we end up with something that doesn’t do anything," he said. "We also have bills that easily could have been implemented with a phone call that didn’t need to be a bill. We joke we have a meeting that could have been an email? We often get bills that could have been a phone call."

House and Senate Republican leaders have countered in the past that nothing can stop a lawmaker from introducing a bill. They do throttle many of them through the powerful Rules Committees, which determine what bills get a hearing.

Overall, Gov. Cox defended the legislature's work and insists he has a good relationship with them. He did acknowledge to reporters he signed some bills he didn't necessarily like to ensure his own administration's priorities get passed. If he vetoed too many bills, lawmakers would simply reject them, but he said he would not sign something he believed was "harmful" to to the state.