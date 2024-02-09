Critics of new Utah flag file lawsuit in attempt to return old flag

SALT LAKE CITY — Critics of the new state flag set to officially fly over Utah are continuing their efforts to return the old flag to glory by heading to court.

PRICELESS, a Political Action Committee tied to the effort to bring the old flag back, has filed a federal lawsuit against Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson. The move comes days before a deadline set to acquire signatures to put the question in front of voters in November.

The group needs 134,000 signatures by next week to qualify, but as of Friday, has collected just 79,670 signatures.

According to the lawsuit, the PAC says Utah winters make it difficult to gather signatures and they want more time to reach their goal.

While the new flag has been flying all across the state for months, it becomes the state's official flag on March 9. The old flag will still be flown at the Utah State Capitol during official ceremonies and special events.

A bill in the current legislative session that looked to return the traditional flag to state prominence failed on a 7-1 vote Thursday to advance out of a House committee.

