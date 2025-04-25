Curtis returns to Utah, weighing in on tariffs, foreign policy and town halls

SALT LAKE CITY — Senator John Curtis returned to Utah appearing at a series of events on Friday, weighing in on current events and pushing back on some of his critics.

At an event at the Little America Hotel, Sen. Curtis was asked about foreign policy and some current events. He noted a "re-calibration" taking place with how American tax dollars are spent internationally. He urged the U.S. to remain ahead of China in many areas and warned of serious problems if Taiwan is invaded. Sen. Curtis spoke in support of helping refugees.

Sen. Curtis received loud applause when he spoke about his support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"This is not hard to tell who our friends and who are not our friends in that part of the world. Putin is not our friend," he said to loud applause.

Friday's event was briefly disrupted by a protester who shouted at him before being escorted from the ballroom by police. Outside, about a half-dozen demonstrators held signs and criticized the senator for stances he's taken on Social Security and other issues.

"He’s in the valley, he’s doing his speech but he won’t have a town hall," Buffie Trease said. "He won’t interact with his constituents."

Asked about that by FOX 13 News later in the day, the senator pushed back.

"We do tele-town hall meetings, we do everything we can. I think it would be hard to find somebody who does more outreach than I do," Sen. Curtis said. "I actually think some of it is disingenuous when they say 'We want you here on this date and unless you come and do it our way on our date it’s not a town hall.' You all well know I do town halls and continue to do town halls and actually I enjoy them."

During a roundtable discussion with energy sector business leaders on Friday, he heard concerns about regulatory hurdles, tax credits, tariffs and climate change.

"What to matters to businesses like ours who are managing energy for the future, to help data centers and all the demand we’re seeing is business certainty," said Amanda Smith, Vice-President of External Affairs at renewable energy company AES.

Sen. Curtis said Utah is positioned to lead in energy development and promised work on permitting reform.

"It is my single biggest priority," he told reporters afterward.

Asked about other issues, Sen. Curtis said he was "concerned" with reports that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had used Signal to communicate some sensitive plans.

"I think the American people deserve transparency about what’s happened and hasn’t happened," he told reporters.

Asked about tariffs, Sen. Curtis said he would prefer to see Congress take more of a role.

"We're kind of in the middle of something right now that is going to play out the way it’s going to play it out," he said. "But I think this is a really good example of when Congress doesn’t do it’s job, the executive branch, no matter which president it is, tends to try to do it."