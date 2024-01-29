Efforts to lure a pro hockey team to Utah get a boost from Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Smith sat on the dais next to the Utah State Senate President and appeared to chuckle at jokes about his wearing a suit and tie.

The tech mogul and Utah Jazz owner was here for the vote on a resolution supporting a National Hockey League team in the state. Senate Joint Resolution 12 passed unanimously. It now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The resolution expresses the state's support for an NHL team. It passed on the same day Governor Spencer Cox was scheduled to meet with NHL executives to push for a team. On Utah's Capitol Hill, political leaders are very supportive of both an NHL and MLB team moving into the state. However, the House Speaker and the governor have said they would not support taxpayer funds being used to build a stadium or arena.