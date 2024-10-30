Election officials prepare and assure public as election approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — While we are just one week away from the election, there are concerns about ballot safety and security. Counties in Utah are doing their best to keep your vote safe.

Jodi Richardson is no stranger to elections.

"I have worked elections. I don’t want to date myself, but probably 35+ years," she said.

And she keeps coming back.

"I love making sure that people get to vote. I think it’s important; I think it’s just something that if we don’t vote. I think it’s a shame," she said.

Along with other workers and volunteers, Richardson helped about 500 people cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Weber County.

"It’s nice that you don’t have to wait in a super long line. It was super quick, and everyone was really excited to help me out,” said Izzy Deaver, who voted in person early at the Weber Center on Tuesday.

“It’s electrifying, it is so fun to see people cast their votes,” said Weber County Clerk Auditor Ricky Hatch. “Especially first-time voters, we ring a bell and everyone cheers and it’s a great process.”

Deaver is a first-time voter.

"It was nice to see everyone excited. It didn't matter who you're voting for. Just vote, put your voice out there,” she said.

Election officials told FOX 13 News that people have asked them how safe their ballot truly is.

"A lot of people expressed just general concern, but they don’t have any details — they just want to make sure their vote is counted,” said Hatch.

The outside drop boxes have a fire suppression system with round-the-clock surveillance.

"We pick up those drop boxes frequently to make sure that the ballots are cleared out and the risk is reduced,” explained Hatch.

There is also a clear chain of custody collecting ballots through GPS tracking and sealing ballot tubs.

"To ensure that no improper ballots are introduced and no valid ballots are removed,” added Hatch.

People are invited for a tour of the election center to understand how votes are securely counted.

"We have processes, we have checks, audits, reconciliations, just to make sure that every legally cast vote is properly counted and reported,” said Hatch.

This year, the state also sent protective boxes to handle ballots that might have any suspicious powders on them. The goal is to keep everyone safe and help as many people vote as possible.

"We're here for a reason, and I haven’t seen it this busy on an early election vote. But it was fun; we were all excited,” added Richardson.

If you haven’t received your ballot in the mail yet, Weber County says it’s probably best to vote in person. You can do that early at the Weber Center from noon to 6 p.m. until Friday.