Flurry of activity on Capitol Hill as legislative session ends

SALT LAKE CITY — On the final day of the current legislative session, Utah lawmakers spent Friday casting votes on a number of bills, all of which now head to the desk of Governor Spencer Cox for his signature or veto.

SELFIES WHILE DRIVING

The legislature gave final approval to a bill that bans selfies while driving. It prohibits people from filming themselves or even traffic while driving, which has been an online trend. The bill makes it a crime under Utah’s distracted driving law.

TINTED WINDOWS

Utah drivers will be allowed to tint their car windows a little darker after a bill passed in the legislature allowing it to go to 35 percent light transmittance.

CLEAN ENERGY ASSISTANCE

An air quality bill has just cleared the legislature that offers some assistance for low-income people to have their homes be more energy efficient, as well as help with the electricity and gas bills. It also offers other clean fuel incentives.