Former Senator Harry Reid dies at 82

Julie Jacobson/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2010 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nev. speaks during a televised Nevada Senate debate, in Las Vegas. It happens so rarely, it makes news: A few Democratic congressional candidates have dared to run TV ads praising President Barack Obama's divisive health care overhaul. And it won't stop on Nov. 2. It's a political issue the Democrats will have to keep addressing in the next Congress and on into the 2012 campaign. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Harry Reid
Posted at 6:24 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 20:41:30-05

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Harry Reid, who represented Nevada in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, has died.

KTNV reports that Reid, 82, died Tuesday.

His wife, Landra Reid, released a statement announcing the news:

“I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Harry was 82 years old. We were married for 62 years.

“We are so proud of the legacy he leaves behind both on the national stage and his beloved Nevada. Harry was deeply touched to see his decades of service to Nevada honored in recent weeks with the re-naming of Las Vegas’ airport in his honor.

“Harry was a devout family man and deeply loyal friend.

“We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from so many over these past few years. We are especially grateful for the doctors and nurses that cared for him. Please know that meant the world to him.”

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.”

Reid was Nevada's longest-serving senator and was in office from 1987 to 2017. He was the Senate Majority Leader from 2007 to 2015.

Reid also had significant connections to Utah. He attended college at Southern Utah University, then moved to Utah State University where he graduated. He was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

