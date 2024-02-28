Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert reflects on his legacy

OREM, Utah — Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert sat down with FOX 13 News at The Herbert Institute for Public Policy at Utah Valley University to talk about his legacy in Utah and politics

“I think it's important for our young people to understand how policy is made and why good policy is what it is, and what's the difference in that and bad policy” Herbert reflected.

He plays an active part in the institute at UVU, meeting with students every day in hopes of getting them involved in today's issues. Herbert hopes to instil enthusiasm in young people so they feel encouraged to engage in the political process.

Herbert turns 77 in May and hopes his story can inspire future leaders.

“I've got a lot of stories to tell,” he said, “and hopefully that'll be something that students can pick up on.”

Many of those stories come out through the mounds of memorabilia on display from his 12 years as governor.

His political associations and the growing reputation of the institute have brought many notable speakers to campus such as Former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N ambassador, John Bolton and even presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Herbert said he likes these leaders because they talk about compromise in politics.

“That's almost become like a cuss word,” he reflected. “We need to get back to the ability for us to work together, and not such hyper-partisan.”

Justin Jones, The Executive Director of the Herbert Institute said having Herbert at the school has meant everything to the university and the students.

“We love introducing our students to different ways of thinking to leaders of countries, leaders of nations and leaders of our community,” Jones explained. “Our students have really gained valuable insight into what it takes to be a public servant.”

The former governor said he has a long-held affinity for UVU. He attended it when it was Utah Trade Tech in the ’60s and taught there when it was Utah Valley Community College.

As far as the legacy Herbert would like to leave behind one day, he said he's still living it.

“I haven't thought about my legacy at all," he reflected. "I'm just trying to do good along the way. You know, I'll see if I can add to the discussion and the discourse in a responsible way.”