Governor Cox launches initiative to increase efficiency and improve government services

SALT LAKE CITY — The Governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, today signed an executive order launching GRIT, Government Reform, Innovation & Transparency, a statewide initiative the Governor's office says is to improve efficiency and deliver better results for the people of Utah.

“Utahns deserve a government that listens, adapts, and delivers,” said Gov. Cox. “We’re not here to maintain the status quo — we’re here to make things better. GRIT is about building a culture where every employee is empowered to solve problems, and every taxpayer sees the results.”

According to the Governor's office, the initiative calls on every state agency to evaluate how government works and how it can run better. Each agency will have until July to submit at least one efficiency improvement project to the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget.

Agencies will also have to independently launch at least one additional internal project per division, office, or bureau. They will also have to participate in a statewide professional learning network known as EPIC (Efficiency and Process Improvement Collaborative).

Divisions are also encouraged to actively use public feedback gathered through the state's Customer Experience Initiative. Under the new order, agencies will also have to report measurable results related to cost savings, time savings, and improved service delivery.

The public is encouraged to participate by submitting feedback online or through QR codes posted on receipts and in government buildings across the state.