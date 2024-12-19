Headed into second term, Cox says it will be his last

SALT LAKE CITY — Headed into his second term in office, Governor Spencer Cox told reporters it will be his last.

"Not too early to ask it!" he said at his monthly news conference Thursday. "You could have asked it four years ago, five years ago and I would have told you the same thing... this will be my last term. There's no question about it."

The governor says while advisers have told him not to make a public announcement like that, he believes it's important to be held accountable.

"I've seen far too many people who say things like this and then they start to believe the state can’t function without them or the country can’t survive without them," he said. "That 'we’re so important we’re needed everywhere and I just have to run one more time or the state will fall apart.' There are so many good people in this state who can do this job."

Gov. Cox said he feels "incredibly humbled and fortunate to be re-elected" by voters and plans to tackle energy policy and housing in his next term. He also dismissed talk that he may have a job in the incoming Trump administration saying he has no plans to nor has he had any discussions with the President-elect or his people about a White House appointment.