Here are some fireworks that aren't banned under Gov. Cox's executive order

SALT LAKE CITY — A FOX 13 News viewer reached out with a question that had us wondering.

"Are poppers/snappers included in the fireworks ban?" the viewer asked on Threads.

We ended up going to the Utah State Forester, who drafted the emergency order that effectively banned fireworks in the state in the face of extreme wildfire danger. According to Jamie Barnes, who is also the director of Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, poppers and snappers are not prohibited in Utah communities under the order.

"Snappers and poppers fall under the 'trick noisemaker' category and are exempt," she wrote, attaching a copy of Utah State Code on fireworks.

Other examples of "exempted explosives" include a snake or glow worm, party poppers, model rockets and even some sparklers under 12-inches in length. As always, check with your local fire department to see if there are other restrictions or prohibitions.