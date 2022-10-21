Here's an easy way to stop receiving political campaign texts and calls

SALT LAKE CITY — Are you already sick of getting texts and calls from political campaigns? Here's an easy way to stop them.

Vote.

FOX 13 News spoke with some campaign workers who say some contact information is tied to a ballot.

While campaign workers can't see who you voted for, they can see when a ballot is turned in.

As soon as your ballot is in, there's not much of an incentive to pester you with calls and texts asking for your vote.

A good political campaign will regularly update its tracking and when your ballot is turned in - they likely won't call anymore.

County clerks began mailing out ballots this week, so check your mail if you have yet to receive a ballot.

You can track where your ballot is and make changes to your mailing address by CLICKING HERE.

The Lt. Governor's Office says the report generated for campaigns does follow state privacy laws.