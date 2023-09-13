Sen. Mitt Romney won't run for reelection in 2024

WASHINGTON — Saying he has enjoyed his work in the Senate "a good deal," Sen. Mitt Romney announced Wednesday that he will not run for reelection next year.

Romney, 76, made his decision public through YouTube and a press release.

"I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in," he said.

In his statement, Romney spoke of critical challenges facing the country, and blamed both President Biden and former President Trump for failing to confront them.

"On the deficits and debt, both men refuse to address entitlements even though they represent two thirds of federal spending. Donald Trump calls global warming a hoax and President Biden offers feel-good solutions that will make no difference to the global climate," Romney wrote.

A long time critic of Trump's and the only Republican to vote to convict the former president during his impeachment trial, the senator's future has been a topic of discussion over recent months as it appeared that Trump would once again be the GOP nominee in next year's general election.

Watch Sen. Romney's statement about his future plans below:

Romney video statement

Elected to office by an overwhelming margin in 2018, Romney was booed when he spoke at the Utah Republican Party state convention in 2021 after his vote at the impeachment trial. Delegates narrowly rejected a resolution during the convention to censure Romney for his vote.

Despite not running for a second term, Romney says he will not stop working immediately.

"I’m not retiring from the fight. I’ll be your United States Senator until January 2025," he said. "I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities. I look forward to working with you and with folks across our state and nation in that endeavor."

Romney gained increased prominence in Utah after guiding the highly successful 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City as the organizing committee's president and CEO. Later that same year, he was elected Governor of Massachusetts, serving four years before failed presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

