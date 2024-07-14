How locals are reacting to shooting at Trump rally

BUTLER, Penn. — After an apparent shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump's campaign, local political figures are weighing in and largely asking for an end to political violence.

VIDEO BELOW: Scripps News live coverage of the incident

Gov. Spencer Cox

"The attack on President Trump is sickening and horrifying. Abby and I join all Americans in praying for him and hope justice is swift for anyone involved."

Senator Mitt Romney

"Relieved the former President is safe and doing well. Outrageous and tragic that anyone would make such a heinous and evil act. Grateful for the quick response from Secret Service agents. This is a deeply sad day for America."

Senator Mike Lee

"Pray for him. And for swift justice.

Rep. Blake Moore

"My prayers are with President Trump, his team, and Pennsylvanians this evening."

Rep. Celeste Maloy

"Praying for President Trump, everyone at the rally, and our nation. I urge people everywhere to lower the temperature of our political discourse."

Rep. John Curtis

"I’m grateful the former president is safe and hope no one in the crowd was injured. Thank you, Secret Service and all law-enforcement for all you do to keep us safe."

Rep. Burgess Owens

"I ask the American people to join me in praying for President Trump and his family."

Utah Republican Party Chairman Robert Axson

"The Utah Republican Party invites Utahns everywhere to pray for the health, safety, and well being of Donald Trump."

Utah Democratic Party Chair Diane Lewis

“I am disturbed by today’s news out of Pennsylvania. Political violence is wrong, period. My thoughts are with those affected.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson

"There is no place for violence in our Democracy. My thoughts are with former President Trump, his team and his family. This is a tragic and horrific moment in our nation’s history."

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill

