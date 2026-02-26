Idaho pushes back on Utah's water and gas deal

SALT LAKE CITY — Idaho political leaders are pushing back against their Utah counterparts over the gas tax bill that has also sparked a fight over water.

"Idaho values our longstanding and productive relationship with our neighbors in Utah across many areas, and we are proud that partnership continues to grow," Idaho Governor Brad Little wrote in posts on social media sites on Wednesday. "But let me be 100% clear: Idaho's water belongs to Idaho. We will protect it, we will defend it, and we will never surrender it to another state. I will always put Idaho's interests first!"

Idaho Governor Brad Little on X

It was another jab in a fight between two reliably conservative states that have gotten along for years. In a public ceremony on Monday, Governor Spencer Cox signed a memorandum of understanding to work with Idaho on water issues. He also signed agreements with petroleum industry leaders to boost supply and storage of gas in an effort to lower prices for people in the region.

It was designed to be the end of the spat that began last month when FOX 13 News first reported that Idaho's legislature had filed a memorial (their equivalent of a resolution) criticizing Utah's legislature and Speaker Mike Schultz over the gas tax bill. The original bill concept called for a 50% cut to the gas tax and a 50% tax on refineries.

That led Idaho political leaders to fear a tax hike on gas for Idahoans. In an interview with FOX 13 News' sister-station Idaho News 6 in Boise, Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle called the proposal "bull manure" and threatened to cut off water to the Great Salt Lake in retaliation. Speaker Schultz called the maneuver "childish."

When the bill was made public, it did not include a refinery tax. It also only cut the gas tax temporarily for Utahns by 15%.

Gov. Cox and Utah political leaders hoped to smooth things over with Monday's agreements to boost petroleum supply and storage, saying it would lead to lower prices for Utahns and Idahoans. Despite Gov. Cox signing the MOU on water and posing for pictures with it, it was "tentative" and just a pledge to work together with Idaho on agreements that have existed for decades.

But on Wednesday, Idaho's House Speaker made it clear he was not backing whatever was signed in Utah's State Capitol.

"We have not made any deals with Utah on our water. We’re not giving Utah our water," Speaker Moyle told Idaho News 6. "You’re not taking our water and if you raise our fuel taxes, we’ll sue you. It’s what it is."

Gov. Cox and Speaker Schultz's offices declined to comment to FOX 13 News on Wednesday. Sources involved in the discussions with Idaho told FOX 13 News there was never any intent to take Idaho's water and the MOU itself is non-binding.

Utah Dept. of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry, who was involved in the discussions, hoped they could still move forward together with Idaho.

"We’re committed to working with Idaho. We fully recognize their rights and they can and should use their rights in the best way to benefit their people," he said.

Utah is currently facing separate water crisis with the shrinking Great Salt Lake and the Colorado River. Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, acknowledged it's sensitive.

"Usually when you talk water, you talk to a guy and he hits you either with a pony shovel or a shotgun," he told reporters on Wednesday. "Water’s very sensitive. You can see how sensitive it is. And we’ve got a great relationship with Idaho. I think we’ll continue to have one."

The gas tax bill is still making its way through the Utah State Legislature.