In tight election battle, Lee back in Utah to rally voters

WASHINGTON, Utah — In one of the hottest election races in Utah, Senator Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin seem to be pulling out all the stops; from political ads to Get Out the Vote rallies which the incumbent attended today in Washington.

Lee was greeted by cheers and applause by the couple hundred people who gathered Friday at the Staheli Family Farm.

"So apparently we’ve got an election coming up," Lee said to the crowd, "Did you hear that? Do you know that?"

The crowd reacted with laughter and then cheered.

"You get the chance to fire me. It comes around every 6 years. Are you inclined to do that?," Lee asked rhetorically, with the audience overwhelmingly responding by shouting "No!"

Washington City residents Bob and Candy Pierucci attended the rally and said they left inspired to remind their neighbors of the importance of this election.

"You know Mike Lee is just a constitution person," said Bob. "That’s what it’s about."

"That’s what we want, and we would never vote for his opponent," added Candy. "Don’t trust him."

Norm Davis, a St. George resident, was thrilled to see all the people at the event.

"I thought it was absolutely incredible. I understand only a week's notice to the people here. Went on the radio and notices went up and we had a couple hundred people here with virtually no notice at all," he said.

In addition to Lee, the crowd heard from fellow conservative Senator Ted Cruz from Texas.

"I’m here supporting Mike Lee because Mike is an extraordinary senator," said Cruz.

He went on to say that Lee was his best friend in the Senate and one with a cast iron backbone who isn't afraid to stand up for what's right.

Cruz said he believes Lee will win in November, along with other Republicans currently on the ballot.

"In November, it won’t be just be a red wave, it’ll be a tsunami," claimed Cruz.

According to the polling group Dan Jones & Associated, out of 815 registered voters in Utah asked through the month of September, 36% said they would vote for Senator Lee, while 34% said they'd vote for McMullin. Sixteen percent answered they remained undecided, while the remaining voters chose other candidates.

The difference between the leading two candidates is within the poll's margin of error.

Speaking to the conservative base Friday, Lee highlighted his own record, criticized President Biden's policies and talked about how his opponent may claim to be independent, but aligns more with the current administration and Democrats.

"This list went on and on of all these Democratic policies that he agrees with and that he supports. And you know, he voted for Joe Biden, he campaigned for Joe Biden, encouraged other people to do it. He praised everything Joe Biden has done, criticized everything Republicans have done."

The senator went on to say, "If it quacks like a duck, and walks like a duck, and swims like a duck, then it's a duck. Or in this case, a donkey."

Asked about Lee's comments at the rally, McMullin spokesperson Kelsey Koenen Witt answered with a statement.

“Senator Lee and his special interest allies are pulling out all the stops to slow Evan McMullin's momentum, but no amount of last-minute campaigning can change the fact that Senator Lee has put party bosses and special interest groups first as part of his own pursuit of power for years. He’s left what truly matters behind. Utah Democrats, Republicans, and independents have had enough of the division and political games, and they're ready for the independent leadership that Evan McMullin will deliver.”