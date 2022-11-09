Incumbents win reelection in all 4 of Utah's Congressional districts

SALT LAKE CITY — All four U.S. congressmen representing Utah have been declared the winners of their reelections.

The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Blake Moore shortly before 9:40 p.m. He defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones in Utah's Congressional District 1 race. As of the latest update, Moore had 73.9% of the vote, and Jones had 26.1.

"Serving Utah’s First District in Congress is a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to return for a second term to continue bringing Utah's values to Washington," said Rep. Moore in a statement.

Around 10:50 p.m., AP called the race in District 3 for Rep. John Curtis. He defeated Democratic challenger Glenn J. Wright by 67-27%, as well as a handful of other candidates.

The AP then declared Rep. Chris Stewart as the District 2 winner at about 11 p.m. He defeated Democrat Nick Mitchell, along with a couple of third-party candidates.

Rep. Burgess Owens of District 4 was declared the winner just minutes later, holding a 61-33% lead against Democrat Darlene McDonald with 49 percent of the precincts counted. January Walker with the United Utah Party received 6 percent of the vote.

VIDEO BELOW: Rep. Burgess Owens joined FOX 13 reporter Brian Schnee below to discuss the race on Election Night