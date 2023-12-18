Watch Now
Jenny Wilson launches reelection bid for Salt Lake County Mayor

Mike Rank, FOX 13 News
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson presents her proposed budget to the county council.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 12:26:16-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Jenny Wilson launched her bid Monday for a second full term as Salt Lake County Mayor.

Wilson announced in a video posted to social media that she is seeking reelection for the seat she initially filled mid-term in 2019 before winning a full term the following year.

In the video, Wilson touted successes while in office and being a leader during the pandemic, as well as other issues facing the county over the last five years.

“During my time as mayor we’ve gone through a period of change and transformational investment, but there is still work to be done," she said in a statement. "Whether its preparing for the 2034 Olympics or building critical infrastructure to grow our economy and provide a high standard of living for our residents, I am running again to build upon what we’ve started and secure our future for generations to come.”

