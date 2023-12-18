Jenny Wilson launches reelection bid for Salt Lake County Mayor

SALT LAKE CITY — Jenny Wilson launched her bid Monday for a second full term as Salt Lake County Mayor.

Wilson announced in a video posted to social media that she is seeking reelection for the seat she initially filled mid-term in 2019 before winning a full term the following year.

In the video, Wilson touted successes while in office and being a leader during the pandemic, as well as other issues facing the county over the last five years.

“During my time as mayor we’ve gone through a period of change and transformational investment, but there is still work to be done," she said in a statement. "Whether its preparing for the 2034 Olympics or building critical infrastructure to grow our economy and provide a high standard of living for our residents, I am running again to build upon what we’ve started and secure our future for generations to come.”