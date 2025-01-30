Judge delays ruling on school choice/voucher lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has delayed a highly-anticipated ruling in a case involving Utah's controversial school choice scholarship program that critics allege is a voucher system siphoning money from public education.

In an order issued on Wednesday night, 3rd District Court Judge Laura Scott announced she was requesting supplemental briefing from lawyers for the state and the Utah Education Association, which is suing over the program. She had told lawyers she had planned to issue a ruling at the end of this month.

"In reviewing the briefing and arguments on the motions, the Court noted that while the parties mention certain statements made by the sponsors of the amendments during the legislative process, they have not provided the Court with the legislative history of the amendments, which may include committee reports, hearings, floor debates, etc. It may be that this omission was intentional," Judge Scott wrote in the order.

She requested lawyers for all parties to provide a series of arguments by February with a new anticipated ruling in March. That will delay what could have been a bombshell ruling in the middle of the Utah State Legislature, regardless of how Judge Scott ruled. Lawmakers have explored expanding the Utah Fits All scholarship program, which offers up to $8,000 to a family to move their student to a private school or pay for other expenses. So far, lawmakers have spent $82.5 million in taxpayer funds on it.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, the UEA signaled it was fine with the delay.

"We appreciate Judge Scott’s thorough review of the issues and look forward to look forward to providing further input to the court," the union said.