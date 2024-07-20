Judge denies Phil Lyman request to challenge election primary results

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has ruled against Republican candidate for governor Phil Lyman in his demand to challenge the results of the recent primary election.

In the spring, Lyman won the state GOP nomination but lost the primary to Gov. Spencer Cox who had gathered signatures to earn a spot on the ballot as Utah law allows.

Lyman ended up suing, demanding to inspect the signatures gathers by the Cox campaign in what appeared to be an effort to challenge them.

Late Friday, Third District Judge Stephen Nelson refused to grant Lyman's request, saying the information he wants is protected under state law. Nelson also refused to grant the Lyman campaign access to the signatures of other campaigns in time for Monday’s statewide canvass where the primary election results will be finalized.

Nelson said Lyman can continue to sue, but his claims of transparency and integrity in an election are insufficiently vague.