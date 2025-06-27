As Utah's drought deepens, Cox renews calls to pray for rain

SALT LAKE CITY — As more of the state slips into drought conditions and wildfire risk intensifies, Governor Spencer Cox is asking Utahns to once again pray for rain.

In a declaration issued Friday, the governor asked Utahns on Sunday to fast and pray for rain.

"Utah is facing a tough season, and we need both divine help and practical action," the governor said in a statement. "I invite every Utahn, whatever your faith or belief system, to join me this Sunday in a unified fast and prayer for rain. And while we look heavenward, let’s do our part here at home — fix leaks, water lawns less and use every drop wisely. Small actions, taken together, can make a big difference for our state."

According to the latest drought monitors, 82% of the state is in some form of drought conditions. It is not the first time the governor has sought divine help in the drought. He issued a similar declaration in 2021 and was mocked by internet commentators and late night TV hosts. Gov. Cox also urged people to thank a higher power in 2023 after record-breaking snowpack and has defended his religious views on the topic.

Effective Saturday, much of the state will move to Stage 1 fire restrictions on all state and unincorporated lands, BLM, National Park Service and Forest Service lands (except for Uinta-Wasatch-Cache, Ashley, and Sawtooth National Forests).

According to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, here is what is not allowed in Stage 1 restrictions:

Campfires and open fires are not allowed outside of approved campgrounds and homesites with running water.

Fireworks and pyrotechnics are banned outside of city limits and on public lands, with fireworks always prohibited on federally managed lands.

Shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition is not permitted.

Metalworking (cutting, grinding, welding) in dry vegetation areas is prohibited.

Operating equipment without a spark arrestor- including a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine.

Smoking near vegetation or outside of developed recreation sites, personal vehicles, or buildings is not allowed.

In a unique move, the Watchman Campground in Zion National Park will move to Stage 2 restrictions. That places restrictions on open fires of any kind in the park in general, and specifically campfires and charcoal fires within Watchman, South Campground, or picnic areas in Zion Canyon. Cook stoves fueled by petroleum or propane fuels are allowed.