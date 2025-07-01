Utah's Curtis, Lee vote to pass Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' in Senate

WASHINGTON — Utah Senators John Curtis and Mike Lee, both Republicans, were among those who voted to pass President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" in the Senate on Tuesday, moving it one step closer to being signed into law.

The bill passed with the slimmest of margins, as Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie to have the legislation advance. Three Republicans, Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, opposed the bill's passage.

“The Big Beautiful Bill delivers for Utahns," claimed Curtis in a statement after the bill's passage. "It secures the border, provides permanent tax relief for working families, and strengthens our military."

Senate GOP narrowly passes "Big Beautiful Bill:"

While the bill is expected to deliver tax and spending cuts, as well as increase defense spending, it will also likely cause many to lose Medicaid coverage. It's estimated that up to 188,000 Utahns could be dropped from Medicaid, according to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office review says the "Big Beautiful Bill" will increase the national debt by nearly $3.3 trillion over the next ten years.

In his statement, Curtis touted that the bill "ensures stability for Utah’s growing clean and traditional energy sectors, helping lower long-term costs for Utah families."

The bill now goes back to the House where it needs to once again be passed before it heads to the White House for Trump's signature. When the bill was first passed last month, all four members of Utah's congressional delegation voted for its passage.