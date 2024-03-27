Judge throws out lawsuit against Salt Lake City over homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Salt Lake City over homelessness.

In a ruling handed down on Wednesday, 3rd District Court Judge Andrew Stone dismissed a lawsuit filed by nine people who alleged the city was creating a "nuisance" by not enforcing anti-camping laws.

"They allege that the City has chosen to allow 'the unsheltered to engage in public camping' and that this amounts to 'a public nuisance for which the City is liable,'" Judge Stone wrote.

Salt Lake City asked the lawsuit to be dismissed, arguing that the plaintiffs' claims are barred by Utah's public duty doctrine and they presented "political questions" not suited for the courts. In his ruling, Judge Stone indicated his agreement.

"...Plaintiffs' counsel argued that their claims go beyond illegal activity and encompass other harms such as odor and obstruction of walkways. Yet, their... allegations convey that the inadequacy of police protection and enforcement is their primary context," he wrote.

The judge went on to write: "Any given member of the public might complain about how a city allocates its resources, and many such complaints could be articulated under the broad umbrella of nuisance law. The public duty doctrine places limits on when such complaints may be litigated in the courts as opposed to the ballot box."

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's office did not immediately have a comment on the judge's ruling. A message to an attorney representing the plaintiffs was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Mayor Mendenhall has argued that her administration is addressing homeless and affordable housing issues. The city recently struck a deal withstate leaders to enforce anti-camping laws (something Governor Spencer Cox has pushed for) as long as there is bedspace in shelters.