Judge won't dismiss Utah's lawsuit against TikTok

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state of Utah against social media giant TikTok, accusing it of crafting addictive algorithms that harm the mental health of youth.

In an order issued Tuesday, 3rd District Court Judge Richard Daynes ruled the Utah Division of Consumer Protection's lawsuit can go forward to trial.

"The Court finds that it is in the state of Utah's interest in resolving this dispute. The Complaint itself arises from claims of injury towards Utah residents in enforcing the Consumer Sales Practices Act. The alleged victims of the defendant's conduct apparently includes hundreds of thousands of Utah citizens. Those citizens are alleged to use the TikTok application within the state of Utah. Thus, the case has been brought by the Division and it is in the Division's interest specifically to enforce Utah laws and to protect and seek recourse for Utah residents from the alleged unlawful activities of TikTok directed individually to each of those residents," the judge wrote.

TikTok sought dismissal, arguing it had protections under federal law and First Amendment grounds. The state has sued, accusing TikTok of crafting algorithms designed to keep children on the app and misleading consumers about its product, contributing to harms to the mental health of children.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the judge's ruling.