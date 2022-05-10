Watch
Lawmaker who faced possible ethics investigation resigns from Utah Legislature

Rep. Travis Seegmiller
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:49:53-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A St. George area lawmaker has resigned from the Utah House of Representatives.

Representative Travis Seegmiller is leaving office effective July 1 after telling legislative leaders he is moving outside the boundaries of House District 62.

Seegmiller recently struck a plea deal with prosecutors to poaching-related charges in which he could have faced a House ethics investigation. However, Speaker Brad Wilson’s office says because of the resignation, an investigation is no longer necessary.

“I appreciate Rep. Seegmiller’s service and accept his resignation,” said Speaker Wilson in a statement. “I wish Rep. Seegmiller and his family well in their future plans and endeavors.”

Seegmiller was appointed to the House in February 2018. The Washington County Republican Party will pick Seemiller's replacement in a special election later this year.

