Lawsuit alleges GOP candidate Celeste Maloy is ineligible to run Utah’s special congressional election.

One of the losing candidates in the race for the open congressional seat in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District has filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify GOP convention winner Celeste Maloy from the ballot claiming she was not eligible to run as a Republican. However, it may be too late.

R. Quin Denning, who was eliminated in the first round of delegate voting at last month’s special convention, filed suit in Utah District Court on Tuesday, seeking to remove Maloy as a candidate alleging she was not a registered Republican when she filed to run.

The lawsuit alleges Maloy, a former staffer for Rep. Chris Stewart, was not technically a registered Republican when she launched her campaign to succeed her boss in Congress. Maloy was in the process of being removed from Utah’s voter rolls because she had relocated to Virginia and did not cast a ballot in the 2020 and 2022 elections. State law prohibits a person from running for the nomination of a political party they don’t belong to.

