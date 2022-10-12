Lee makes public plea to Romney for campaign endorsement

SALT LAKE CITY — Caught in a tight election battle to keep his seat, Sen. Mike Lee appeared on national television Tuesday pleading for Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse his campaign; and if his senatorial colleague's family could donate money to Lee's campaign, that would also be swell.

During his time as a guest on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee didn't mince words when he publicly asked Romney for his backing.

"I'm asking him right here again, tonight, right now. Mitt, if you'd like to protect the Republican majority, give us any chance of seizing the Republican majority once again ... please get on board help me win reelection," he said.

But that wasn't all. Lee then asked Romney's entire family to join in the election fight.

"He's got a big family, and I'd encourage all of them to go to [Lee's website] and make donation's to my campaign."

Lee said he understands and respects Romney's hesitancy in making an endorsement against his friend, independent challenger Evan McMullin, but said any delay could be costly in a battle to regain Republican control of congress.

"I don't think Mitt Romney wants Chuck Schumer to continue to be the Senate Majority Leader," said Lee. "If I'm right on that, then he needs to get on board, because that's exactly what he will be producing."

In a statement issued Wednesday, former President Donald Trump claimed Lee was getting "abused" by Romney, adding that refusing to endorse his colleague is "something which rarely has happened in political History."

Trump believes Lee should move on from Romney's endorsement and go on to defeat McMullin without it.

In the latest Deseret News/Hinkley Institute of Politics poll, 41% of Utah residents would vote for Lee, compared to 37% for McMullin.

A request made by FOX 13 News to Romney's campaign for comment on Lee's endorsement request was not returned.