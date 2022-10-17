Lee, McMullin set to meet in blockbuster Senate debate

OREM, Utah — The calendar says October, but fireworks are expected Monday evening as Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin face off in a blockbuster debate in the most hotly-contested race in Utah this election season.

The debate at Utah Valley University is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be seen on FOX 13 News and online at fox13now.com.

Polls show the race between Lee and McMullin is extremely close. A new poll from Hill Research Consultants shows McMullin holding a 6-point lead with data that is nearly a week old.