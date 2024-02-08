Legislature explores impeachment against Natalie Cline following social media comments

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is exploring whether to impeach Natalie Cline from the state Board of Education, with House and Senate leaders saying they are appalled by her social media posts that have been called "bullying" for allegedly questioning the gender of a high school student-athlete.

Under Utah law, Cline can’t be recalled, but the legislature may be able to impeach her. On Thursday, Senate leaders who would be involved in an impeachment effort said they are consulting with legal counsel and exploring their options.

"We’re looking at all options to deal with everything and have discussions," said Senate President J. Stuart Adams (R-Layton)/

Many in the Senate leadership have called on Cline to resign.

"I think we all agree it was just shocking. Shock and disappointment," said Sen. Minority Leader Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City)

"I was appalled with what happened there," said Sen. Majority Leader Evan Vickers (R-Cedar City). "I think I would prefer she step down, but, of course, I guess that’s her choice."

Some senators say the whole situation is something they warned their colleagues about when they passed a bill restricting transgender bathroom access — that insinuating someone is transgender becomes a smear.

One lawmaker has filed an amendment to a school safety bill house Republicans introduced which makes it a misdemeanor crime.

"I find it very disheartening that it is happening," said Sen. Majority Whip Kathleen Riebe (D-Cottonwood Heights). "I find very offensive that somebody who’s elected to work with children and actually make their lives better is harming them.

"So I find it an egregious violation of what she’s taken an oath to do."

The sponsor of the transgender bathroom access bill, Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Mountain Green), released a statement calling Cline's post "awful and unjustifiable."

Birkeland continued, eventually calling for Cline to step down on her own.

"A child should never be targeted by adults, let alone an elected official," she said. "Utah has a process in place to protect our student athletes from this type of targeted harassment. If a student is on the court, field, or track — no adult, elected official, parent, or athlete should question that student’s eligibility. Treating a child in this way is unacceptable and should never happen. Lastly, Cline should resign.”

If lawmakers decide to pursue impeachment or ethics charges against Cline, motions introduced in the legislature could come soon.