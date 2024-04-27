LIVE BLOG: The Utah GOP and Utah Democratic Party conventions

Hello and welcome to the FOX 13 News live blog of the Utah Republican Party and Utah Democratic Party state conventions! Ben Winslow is covering the Utah GOP, while Mythili Gubbi is covering the Democrats. Keep refreshing this page for updates and results throughout the day.

9:45am -

Ben Winslow, FOX 13 News

U.S. Senate candidate Trent Staggs got an endorsement from former President Donald Trump who posted on his Truth Social site that the Riverton mayor is "100% MAGA and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah!"

His campaign is wasting no time taking advantage of the endorsement, handing out printed out copies of the social media post to delegates and reporters. It also showed up on video screens at Staggs' booth.

-Ben Winslow

9:40am -

The Utah GOP convention is under way! There's long lines for delegates to check in, but candidates are making the most of it. Some are venturing into the lines to talk directly to delegates.

-Ben Winslow