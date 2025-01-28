Major bill on nuclear power wins unanimous vote in House committee

SALT LAKE CITY — A major bill opening the door for nuclear power in Utah is advancing in the state legislature.

The House Public Utilities committee voted unanimously on Monday to support House Bill 249, which lays the groundwork for eventual nuclear power plants in the state.

"This will not be a plant tomorrow or the next day or the next year," said Rep. Carl Albrecht, R-Richfield. "This plant generation is 10 to 15 years down the road. And hopefully technology improves and we generate power with zero carbon."

Rep. Albrecht made no secret of his love of coal and noted he was requested by Republican leaders on Utah's Capitol Hill to run this bill. But he said nuclear power must be considered as part of Utah's energy portfolio that also includes renewable sources like solar and wind.

The bill creates a nuclear consortium and state oversight of any power development and allows for "energy zones" across the state where a small-scale nuclear plant could be. Rep. Albrecht pointed out that the technology has evolved from large, water-intensive plants in the past and data centers need power and this could be a good source.

Most of the public comment against HB249 focused on health and safety. One person noted the bill was being heard on the National Day of Remembrance for Downwinders, who are people who died as a result of exposure to radiation from above-ground nuclear testing in Nevada.

"I hope you don’t repeat the mistakes of prior generations by being so caught up in the enthusiasm from the benefits of nuclear power that we fail to protect the citizens," said Mike Maxwell, who spoke against the bill.

Ava Curtis said members of her family have been battling cancers from exposure to radiation.

"This isn't a far off problem. These dangers are being felt within our own state," Curtis told the committee.

Others raised concerns about who provides oversight of the nuclear consortium and if there's enough transparency about how taxpayer money is spent. Supporters countered that this is a good opportunity for a new energy source in the state. Casey Hill, a lobbyist representing EnergySolutions, said it positions Utah to be a leader in the field "almost immediately."

Rep. Albrecht said he was sensitive to the concerns of Downwinders, having many family and friends who also died from exposure to the nuclear tests and was willing to do more to address health and safety concerns. But he pointed out a difference between power generation and above-ground nuclear testing.

The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives for a vote.