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Maloy wins Republican nomination for Utah Congressional District 3

Celeste Maloy
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican Celeste Maloy speaks after winning an Utah special election to replace her former boss US Rep. Chris Stewart
Celeste Maloy
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Congresswoman Celeste Maloy has won the Republican nomination for Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

At 9 p.m., Maloy was leading challenger Phil Lyman 69% to 31%.

The district, spanning most of southern and eastern Utah, emerged last fall from a legal battle over the state’s previous congressional map, dramatically altering its makeup. The shakeup left Maloy vulnerable to a primary challenge.

Maloy was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2023 and was reelected to a full term in 2024. She worked previously as a soil conservationist and an attorney with a focus on public lands and water policy.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Kent Udell, an engineer, in the November general election. The GOP candidate is heavily favored to win in the deep red 3rd District.

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