Meet the Candidate: Celeste Maloy

SALT LAKE CITY — Candidate Celeste Maloy joined FOX 13 News on Wednesday to discuss the race to fill Utah's 2nd Congressional District vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 18:46:55-04
SALT LAKE CITY — Candidate Celeste Maloy joined FOX 13 News on Wednesday to discuss the race to fill Utah's 2nd Congressional District vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.