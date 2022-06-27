Leading up to Tuesday's primary election in Utah, FOX 13 News interviewed several of the candidates running for office in the state. Below you will find those one-on-one interviews in which the candidates shared their message for the voters.
U.S. SENATE - Republican
(Incumbent Sen. Mike Lee chose not to take part in the interview series)
Candidate Becky Edwards
Candidate Ally Isom
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1 - Republican
Candidate Andrew Badger
Candidate Tina Cannon
Rep. Blake Moore
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2 - Republican
Candidate Erin Rider
Rep. Chris Stewart
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3 - Republican
Rep. John Curtis
Candidate Chris Herrod
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 4 - Republican
(Incumbent Rep. Burgess Owens chose not to take part in the interview series)
Candidate Jake Hunsaker