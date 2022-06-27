Watch Now
Meet the Utah candidates running for office on June 28

FOX 13 News
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 14:28:49-04

Leading up to Tuesday's primary election in Utah, FOX 13 News interviewed several of the candidates running for office in the state. Below you will find those one-on-one interviews in which the candidates shared their message for the voters.

U.S. SENATE - Republican
(Incumbent Sen. Mike Lee chose not to take part in the interview series)

Candidate Becky Edwards

Meet the candidate: Becky Edwards

Candidate Ally Isom

Meet the Candidate: Ally Isom

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1 - Republican

Candidate Andrew Badger

Meet the candidate: Andrew Badger

Candidate Tina Cannon

Meet the candidate: Tina Cannon

Rep. Blake Moore

Meet the Candidate: Blake Moore

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2 - Republican

Candidate Erin Rider

Meet the Candidate: Erin Rider

Rep. Chris Stewart

Meet the candidate: Chris Stewart

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3 - Republican

Rep. John Curtis

Meet the Candidate: John Curtis

Candidate Chris Herrod

Meet the candidate: Chris Herrod

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 4 - Republican
(Incumbent Rep. Burgess Owens chose not to take part in the interview series)

Candidate Jake Hunsaker

Meet the candidate: Jake Hunsaker

