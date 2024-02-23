MLB bill begins to round the bases on Utah's Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — A $900 million bill crafted to revitalize the west side of the city and help build a Major League Baseball stadium is advancing.

The House Government Operations Committee voted 8-2 to support House Bill 562, which would raise hotel and car rental taxes statewide to help fund what would ultimately be a state-owned stadium across from the Utah State Fairpark.

At Friday's hearing, the bill had support from Salt Lake City's mayor, City Council chair and west side community leaders who viewed it as a massive economic boost for a long-neglected portion of the city. But they wanted to ensure they had a voice in development plans. Hoteliers raised concerns about the tax hike disproportionately impacting them and warned that not all of the tax increase would be absorbed by out-of-state visitors.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall spoke in support of the bill, but added the city was still negotiating with lawmakers about city land use authority. The bill won support from rural county commissioners who appreciated a .01% earmark in the tax increase for rural emergency medical/search and rescue operations as they deal with a boost in visitation and their support for revitalizing the Fairpark area.

The Larry H. Miller Company is purchasing land from Rocky Mountain Power across from the Utah State Fairpark for a massive development called "The Power District" as they also seek to lure a professional baseball team to Salt Lake City. The company said it was investing $3.5 billion in the area, separate from the MLB expansion. The state would purchase the land for a stadium and invest roughly $840 million through the hotel tax increase, which is a way around having taxpayers directly funding a stadium (as Utah political leaders have said they do not favor).

The state would then own the stadium.

None of the bill, except the rural EMS tax earmark, would go into effect unless Salt Lake City lands a professional baseball team.