MLB stadium bill advances, but it's rewritten to include sales tax

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill to help build a Major League Baseball stadium in Salt Lake City cleared the House of Representatives after being rewritten Tuesday.

House Bill 562 now dips into sales taxes in the Fairpark neighborhood, eliminating a statewide hike in hotel taxes (it preserves the tax on rental cars). It appears to be rewritten to appease some in rural Utah, who objected to paying for a project in Salt Lake City.

But rural Utah political leaders will lose something they wanted — an earmark to pay for emergency medical and search and rescue operations.

The bill passed out of the House on a 51-21 vote.

A similar bill to create a "sports and entertainment" district in Salt Lake City for a National Hockey League team is making its way through the Senate.

