Moore, Jones face off in 1st Congressional District debate

OGDEN, Utah — The First Congressional District encompasses a huge part of northern Utah, including a portion of Salt Lake City. On Monday night, incumbent Republican Rep. Blake Moore will debate his Democratic challenger, Rick Jones, on issues facing the district. The debate is being organized by the Utah Debate Commission, of which FOX 13 News is a member.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 19:55:04-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.