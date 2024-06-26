Moore, Owens move on after GOP House primary victories

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah's three congressional incumbents defeated their GOP primary opponents Tuesday, while Celeste Maloy was still battling, as all look to head back to Washington for another term in office.

In Congressional District 1, Rep. Blake Moore defeated challenger Paul Miller and will move on to the general election where he seeks a second term. Moore had a 46-percentage point lead over Miller at 9 p.m.

Moore will run against Bill Campbell, the Democratic candidate for the position who advanced out of his party's convention in April.

After winning a special election last September to replace her former boss, Chris Stewart, in congress, Maloy was locked in a tight race with Colby Jenkins in the Republican primary in the 2nd Congressional District.

While Jenkins received the endorsement of Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Maloy was armed with endorsements from both Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and former President Donald Trump.

The race was considered too close to call Tuesday night as results from Washington County in southern Utah were still being counted.

Rep. Burgess Owens had the easiest time of things Tuesday, running unopposed in his Congressional District 4 primary. He will face off against Democratic candidate Katrina Fallick-Wang in November's election.