New group seeks to advocate for 'everyday, responsible Utah drinkers' on Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — A new group forming on Utah's Capitol Hill seeks to advocate for a voice often left out of intense negotiations over alcohol policy in the state — the average drinker.

"As someone who drinks and has children, for example, or who has to decide whether to drive or all the different things? Maybe that’s a little absent from the conversation," Brian Jones, who is one of the founders of SAFER Utah, said in an interview with FOX 13 News ahead of the group's formal launch.

SAFER Utah, which stands for Stewards of Alcohol Fairness and Efficient Regulation, is forming as a 501(c)4, which allows them to lobby lawmakers. Another founder is Crystal Young, a longtime lobbyist on Utah's Capitol Hill, who said the idea came out of conversations about who's left out of discussions on Utah liquor laws.

"SAFER Utah represents the voice of everyday, responsible Utah drinkers who want to blend fair, common-sense alcohol laws with safe drinking habits," she said.

Alcohol policy inhabits a unique space in Utah. Ironically, Utah cast the deciding vote to end Prohibition. But the sale and supply of alcohol is highly regulated, tightly controlled and heavily taxed. A select group of lawmakers are tasked by the Republican supermajority with crafting an annual omnibus bill that seeks to balance access with public safety. Stakeholders ranging from hospitality and manufacturing groups give input, as do social conservatives, alcohol abuse prevention groups and even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a major cultural presence in Utah whose members do not drink.

"Some of the things that non-drinkers will put in there with good intentions that they think are promoting responsible practices? We know as drinkers... that might be counter-intuitive," Young said.

Jones said the group is not seeking to necessarily loosen a lot of Utah's alcohol laws.

"I have four kids. Two of them are teens and two of them are young adults who are just of drinking age," he said. "I'm incredibly interesting in preventing teen drinking and preventing alcohol abuse, DUI, the negative side of that. I’m not interested in an organization, a voice that just wants to make it easier to drink."

But the group still would like to inform lawmakers about the impacts of some of their policies. Before SAFER Utah adopts specific policy positions, it is commissioning a public survey it has nicknamed "The Barometer." Young said they want to hear from those who drink and those who don't about what policies ought to be tackled and how they feel about Utah's laws and culture surrounding alcohol use.

"From a process standpoint, hopefully that will make outcomes better to have that broad spectrum of voices," Jones added.

Lawmakers FOX 13 News approached said they are intrigued by the group, but wanted to wait and see what SAFER Utah actually does before commenting on them.

"We are aware of the effort, interested in how it is received, and feel it might give voice to a perspective that is sometimes missing in the conversation," said Kate Bradshaw, who leads the Utah Beer Wholesalers Association, which represents major beer manufacturers.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints declined to comment on SAFER Utah and its policy objectives.

One thing SAFER Utah said it will not do? Launch a citizen ballot initiative. Liquor privatization has been floated as an idea in light of the Utah Supreme Court's recent ruling on initiatives.

"We are not planning an initiative," Young told FOX 13 News. "This is not a front for an initiative."

The annual liquor bill will not be considered until the legislative session kicks off in January. Young said SAFER Utah will review the results of "The Barometer" before announcing specific policy objectives. But she hoped their advocacy could make a difference.

"It’s one part 'How does everyone feel safe and welcome in the state of Utah?'" she said. "How does the rest of the world stop thinking Utah's weird, how do we foster a culture that respects people who make responsible choices in contrast with people who don’t."