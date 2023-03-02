Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

New Utah state flag bill passes, heads to governor for final sign off

New Utah Flag1.png
FOX 13 News
New Utah Flag1.png
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 14:20:16-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will soon have a new flag flying over the Beehive State after a final vote in the Senate.

Senate Bill 31, which will officially create the new flag, passed 18-9 on Thursday and now heads to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox, who has been supportive of the bill and updated flag..

A move to a new flag has been in the works for over a year, but had become a hot-button topic during the current legislative session as many voiced their disapproval. The old flag won't be going away and will remain as a ceremonial flag.

The new flag includes:

  • Blue sky (the same shade of the current flag)
  • Red rocks of southern Utah
  • White mountain range (the five peaks representing historic tribes)
  • Gold hexagon signifying strength
  • Gold beehive signifying industry
  • 5-point star (symbolizing statehood)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere