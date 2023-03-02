New Utah state flag bill passes, heads to governor for final sign off

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will soon have a new flag flying over the Beehive State after a final vote in the Senate.
Senate Bill 31, which will officially create the new flag, passed 18-9 on Thursday and now heads to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox, who has been supportive of the bill and updated flag..
A move to a new flag has been in the works for over a year, but had become a hot-button topic during the current legislative session as many voiced their disapproval. The old flag won't be going away and will remain as a ceremonial flag.
The new flag includes:
- Blue sky (the same shade of the current flag)
- Red rocks of southern Utah
- White mountain range (the five peaks representing historic tribes)
- Gold hexagon signifying strength
- Gold beehive signifying industry
- 5-point star (symbolizing statehood)