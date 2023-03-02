New Utah state flag bill passes, heads to governor for final sign off

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will soon have a new flag flying over the Beehive State after a final vote in the Senate.

Senate Bill 31, which will officially create the new flag, passed 18-9 on Thursday and now heads to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox, who has been supportive of the bill and updated flag..

A move to a new flag has been in the works for over a year, but had become a hot-button topic during the current legislative session as many voiced their disapproval. The old flag won't be going away and will remain as a ceremonial flag.

The new flag includes: