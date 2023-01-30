New Utah state flag moves closer to reality after passing in Senate

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to having a new flag flying over the Beehive State after the Senate passed the bill that will make it a reality.

Senate Bill 31 passed 17-10 on Monday and now advances to the Utah House. The vote was a lot closer than originally thought after brushback over why the state even needed a new flag.

A special commission was created to help come up with the new flag along with public input. Thousands of designs were submitted before one was officially selected in November.

The proposed flag includes the following:

Blue sky (same shade of the current flag)

Red rocks of southern Utah

White mountain range (5 peaks representing historic tribes)

Gold hexagon signifying strength

Gold beehive signifying industry

5-point star

The current flag will be used a ceremonial flag moving forward. Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), who co-sponsored the bill, and said it's not uncommon for a state to have a ceremonial and "people's flag."