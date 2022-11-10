New state flag officially unveiled to 'represent Utah's shared identity'

SALT LAKE CITY — After a months-long search that included over 5,700 designs, a new flag has moved a step closer to flying over Utah.

The design selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force features a beehive that has become Utah's symbol in the center, in front of what is meant to represent snow-capped mountains. Below it, a Native American eight-point "hope star" star and a red canyon representing the redrock of southern Utah.

While being chosen unanimously as the final design by the task force, the proposed flag must now head to the Utah Legislature for final approval during the upcoming 2023 legislative session.

In a tweet after the selection, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson said the flag will "represent Utah's shared identity."

Utah's current flag will remain as a ceremonial flag and will be flown on special occasions and official holidays

"There’s certainly a group of people who feel like under no circumstances should the flag change. I understand that’s a perspective," Sen. Dan McCay said last week. "There’s also a group that feels like the flag should change."

During the selection process, designs were submitted from all 29 Utah counties and whittled down to 20 semi-finalists before the winner was chosen.