Nikki Haley makes campaign stop in Utah

OREM, Utah — On Wednesday, presidential hopeful Nikki Haley will make a stop in Orem at Utah Valley University for a rally to build support ahead of Super Tuesday.

Haley's event will be hosted at 12:30 p.m. at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at UVU.

Over the last two months, as voters have cast their ballots in various primaries, Haley has lost in multiple states including her home state of South Carolina.

Despite the losses, Haley has vowed to stay in the race at least until after Super Tuesday on March 5.

Most recently, Haley made an appearance in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday, calling the Republican Party a "sinking ship" and saying the party needs a "young, new generational leader that can go and put in eight years of day-and-night work and get solutions done for the American people."

Following Wednesday's rally in Utah, Haley will host campaign rallies in Virginia, Washington D.C., North Carolina, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and Texas before Super Tuesday.

