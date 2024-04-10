Ogden mayor gives update on accomplishments after 3 months in office

OGDEN, Utah — It’s been 100 days since Ogden City Mayor Ben Nadolski took office after winning a contested race with a crowded primary. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Nadolski explained where the administration is with the blueprint he presented when he was inaugurated.

"It's an honor to be your mayor. Thank you for making me a better man,” said Nadolski. “We’ve accomplished a lot.”

Nadolski stood at the podium sharing how his administration has focused on collaborations — inside city government and with other groups — to help set them up for a strong term.

"We were able to reflect back on what our vision is, what our priorities are moving forward, and how each of these organizations can help contribute to the implementation of those priorities," he said.

He emphasized community partnerships like helping shape the Ogden Airport, preserving Union Station and its rich history, and the mayor and city leaders personally assisting the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah when it was forced to move from its old facility to a new location.

"It may not be our mission to rehab wildlife, but the way we treat people, the way we treat others — that is our mission, because that is our values,” said Nadolski.

He also spoke about a general plan and budget proposal in the works, supporting unsheltered services, building a 3-1-1 line for citizens to report city issues, hosting community conversations with the mayor where people can call in and ask questions live, and improving the process in selecting developers for projects.

"It would give us an opportunity to be transparent, to be competitive. It might create a little bit of work on the front end, but every developer that I’ve talked to would love that opportunity because they want to compete, they want to earn the work, and they also want to earn the transparency and trust of the public," he said.

Nadolski said the administration has laid a strong foundation, but there is still work to be done.

"Use our collaboration with one another as partners to be our catalyst for our success and our future," he added.