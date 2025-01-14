On taxes, Utah political leaders divided over what to cut

SALT LAKE CITY — Taxes will once again be a big topic for the Utah State Legislature, with Republican leadership eyeballing another cut.

But what taxes gets cut? Is somewhat of an area of disagreement. The Senate President, House Speaker, House Minority Leader and Governor Spencer Cox floated different ideas at the Utah Taxpayers Association's Legislative Outlook Conference on Tuesday.

The governor has proposed in his budget an elimination of the Social Security tax. Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, told FOX 13 News at the event he would support another income tax cut like Utah has done five years in a row.

"That’ll help everyone. That way you help perhaps the low-income seniors, we’ll maybe expand and do more Social Security tax cut. We’ll do that. But we also support an income tax cut," he said.

House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, has said he favors raising the level for taxation on the Social Security tax.

"If you make less than $75,000, you don’t pay taxes on Social Security. I would like to continue to move that up," he told FOX 13 News. "Where that number is? We’ll continue to have that discussion. But then I'd like to take the rest of the money that’s available and give a tax cut to all citizens."

House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, told the crowd she had other priorities.

"I would actually align with the governor on this, with the Social Security cut. The number one issue for most Utahns is actually housing affordability," she said.

The legislature will consider tax cuts when it begins meeting next week.