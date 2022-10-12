Watch Now
Owens' challengers hold 4th Congressional District debate without him

Democrat Darlene McDonald and United Utah Party challenger January Walker<br/><br/>
Posted at 5:56 PM, Oct 12, 2022
2022-10-12

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite the incumbent pulling out at the last hour, the challengers for Burgess Owens' seat in congress will face off in a debate in the 4th Congressional District.

Democrat Darlene McDonald and January Walker with the United Utah Party are set to meet on the campus of the University of Utah, while an empty lectern will remain on stage in case Owens decides to appear.

Earlier Wednesday, Owens announced he would not participate in the debate because of a political cartoon published by the Salt Lake Tribune that he deemed to be racist. The debate is scheduled to be moderated by a member of the newspaper's management team.

