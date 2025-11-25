Park City declares new mayor-elect after recount upholds 7-vote difference

PARK CITY, Utah — After almost three weeks of waiting in anticipation, Park City finally has a new mayor.

After a seven-vote difference between candidates Ryan Dickey and Jack Rubin in the election, Rubin requested a recount last Thursday, as allowed under Utah code.

The recount was completed on Monday, and at a special board of canvassers meeting, Dickey was declared the winner, with the results of the recount being the exact same.

Neither candidate wanted to go on camera, but they both gave written statements.

Dickey:

"Our campaign is thrilled with the outcome of the recount, and I’m incredibly excited to be Mayor-Elect.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to Eve Furse and the Summit County Clerk’s Office for their excellent work throughout the election and recount process. Their professionalism, transparency, and dedication were evident at every step, and I’ve never had more confidence in the strength of Utah’s elections.

"I also want to thank Jack Rubin for his commitment to Park City and congratulate him on a strong campaign. I look forward to working with community members across the city — no matter how they voted — as we pursue our many shared goals. We are fortunate to live in an incredible community with so much more that unites us than divides us.

"I’m honored by the trust Park City has placed in me and am ready to get to work with our new Council, bringing positive leadership to move Park City forward.”

Rubin:

"The machine recount is now complete, and the City Council will canvass the results once more. I want to thank Clerk Eve Furse and her team for conducting the recount quickly and in full accordance with the established process, including new methods of verification the State of Utah is trying out and that Summit County opted into this year. Their professionalism ensured a timely conclusion to this phase of the election.

"I also want to express my sincere gratitude to the residents of Park City who supported my campaign and engaged so thoughtfully throughout these past months. I’m proud of the clean, community-centered race I ran. Together, we focused on ideas, transparency, and the long-term health of our city, and I’m grateful for every conversation, every question, and every door that opened.

"While today’s canvass brings this stage to a close, it does not change my commitment to Park City or my belief in the values we championed together. Our community faces important decisions in the months ahead, and I intend to stay involved, constructive, and available wherever my experience and perspective can serve the public good.

"Thank you again to everyone who participated in this election. Park City deserves complete transparency on matters affecting the community, as well as thoughtful, honest leadership that respects and reflects the will of its people. I remain dedicated to championing these principles.”

Dickey is currently a city council member and will replace Mayor Nann Worel, who has been mayor since 2022 but did not seek re-election this year.